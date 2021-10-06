Upon comparing my brokers time and sales with the volume data being presented on the charts it seems a chunk of trades are not being used for the data.

Upon inspection its specifically all "Unreported" trades which are not included, Which my broker defines at the bottom of this page ("Unreported Last in Time and Sales"): https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/en/index.php?f=37679

As far as I understand these are trades that are reported slightly late. These trades are not showing up on number bars and are not being included in volume calculations. In some stocks they make up a substantial amount of the volume being traded.

My first question is what makes up these "unreported last in time and sales" trades?

Second Question, why aren't they included in volume data? is this universal among data feeds?