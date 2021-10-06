0

Upon comparing my brokers time and sales with the volume data being presented on the charts it seems a chunk of trades are not being used for the data.

Upon inspection its specifically all "Unreported" trades which are not included, Which my broker defines at the bottom of this page ("Unreported Last in Time and Sales"): https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/en/index.php?f=37679

As far as I understand these are trades that are reported slightly late. These trades are not showing up on number bars and are not being included in volume calculations. In some stocks they make up a substantial amount of the volume being traded.

My first question is what makes up these "unreported last in time and sales" trades?

Second Question, why aren't they included in volume data? is this universal among data feeds?

Improve this question
New contributor
Ben is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Ben is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.