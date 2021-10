What happens if I let a short call expire worthless on a synthetic long stock I've purchased. Here's my scenario.

Bought a CALL @ 870 and sold a PUT @ 870 both expiring in 177 days. Also sold a CALL @ 650 expiring in 2 days (stock was initially around 870 but it dropped to 670ish).

What happens if I let the 650 CALL expire in the money and also out?

Please see image for a better idea.