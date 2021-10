Related to these two questions. My question is, if I have $1000 in short-term capital gains and, for the sake of simplicity, say I would have to pay a 20% capital gains tax - $200. Is there any reason I shouldn't sell off my worst-performing (this is to mean "they haven't panned out as expected" not "its having a bad quarter and I expect it to rise in the future") stocks until I've reached $200 in capital loss?