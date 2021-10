If an option has a spread of BID $1 and ASK $1.50 and a sell stop-limit is placed with a STOP $1.20 and a LIMIT $1.15, is the stop triggered by the bid or the ask? That is, this order will not try to execute the limit until the price gets to or goes below $1.20, and if triggered off the bid, then that will execute immediately. I've been told conflicting information as I thought it was based off the ask and not the bid.