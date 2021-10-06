Am from India and planning to buy a house and a car. I have ~10L in my hand. House costs around 36L (Including Registration and other charges) and car cost around 11L (on-road price).

So paying down payment 5L each and taking both Car loan(6L with 8% interest for 7 yrs) and Home loan (30L with 6.80% interest for 7 yrs) is best OR paying full cash for car and taking home loan for(36L for 6.80% interest for 7 yrs) is best?

For both options, am planning to close the loan in 7-8 years with EMI of ~50k per month.