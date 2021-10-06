0

Am from India and planning to buy a house and a car. I have ~10L in my hand. House costs around 36L (Including Registration and other charges) and car cost around 11L (on-road price).

So paying down payment 5L each and taking both Car loan(6L with 8% interest for 7 yrs) and Home loan (30L with 6.80% interest for 7 yrs) is best OR paying full cash for car and taking home loan for(36L for 6.80% interest for 7 yrs) is best?

For both options, am planning to close the loan in 7-8 years with EMI of ~50k per month.

Improve this question
New contributor
Dhanapal is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Please include country tag.
    – Pete B.
    16 mins ago

Your Answer

Dhanapal is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.