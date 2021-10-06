Previously asked some questions here on quant about the type of structures I am trying to learn about. However, I found something similar(not the same) to what I actually want to trade and not just for the knowledge. It is surprisingly available at retail(With no $MM+ and other regulatory requirements). I found it on Dukascopy(Regulated swiss broker and investment bank). Here is the link: https://www.dukascopy.com/swiss/english/binary-options/what-are-binary-options/touch-binaries/

All possible path scenarios are described towards the end of that webpage. The 3 possible scenarios are in the picture below:

Scenarios 1 and 2 are perfect, the only modification I want is at scenario 3. I want a loss in scenario 3 just the same as in scenario 2(instead of a refund of my initial investment). For that trade off I expect a much higher payout when scenario 1 occurs.

Now my question are:

Firstly, I would like to know if there are listed products(e.g structured notes) on any exchange that offer what I am looking for(since the banks and other bespoke issuers have no interest in doing business with the small guy)?

Secondly, why all the huge requirements from issuers, banks e.t.c if it’s legal and possible to have such a product at retail anyway?

P.S: Dukascopy, also replied: “We don’t make such modifications for clients at this time”