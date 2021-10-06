1 hour ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Stock exchange markets are not my expertise and I don't know all the markets in the world (let along the history of generally any one of these markets), but all those I know do require registered membership (often with certain terms and costs).

Can one buy stocks in a stock exchange market without being a registered member of that market?

For example, since about year 2000, more and more stock exchange software have been created; many Free Software products are often gratis and pro-anonymity so at least in the software context some stock exchange markets might allow trading without registry.