I am building a global ETF portfolio, and want to include some chinese equity in it. Therefore, I am looking for ETF's with a broad spread to reflect the chinese stock market. After reading This web-page on justETF - I learned the following (Taken directly from the link provided):

The MSCI China index tracks the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange (H-Shares, B-Shares, Red Chips, P Chips). The MSCI China A index tracks the largest and most liquid Chinese A-Shares, denominated in Renminbi ("RMB") and listed on the Shenzhen and/or Shanghai stock exchanges. This index reflects Mainland China A-share securities from a domestic investor’s perspective.

So I thought I could maybe combine ETF's replicating the two indices - to get a broad exposure to both the Hong-kong stock exchange (MSCI CHINA) and the domestic chinese stock exchanges (Shenzen & Shanghai). However, opening the factsheet of MSCI China confused me - it says:

The MSCI China Index captures large and mid cap representation across China A shares, H shares, B shares, Red chips, P chips and foreign listings (e.g. ADRs). With 740 constituents, the index covers about 85% of this China equity universe. Currently, the index includes Large Cap A and Mid Cap A shares represented at 20% of their free float adjusted market capitalization.

However - according to the description on justETF the MSCI China index "tracks largest and most liquid Chinese stocks, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange (H-Shares, B-Shares, Red Chips, P Chips)", so, no China A shares?

My question then becomes: How do I find out whether the MSCI China index includes domestic A-shares? Is there a place where I can find exhaustive lists of companies that make up indices?