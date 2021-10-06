I qualify to enroll in Medicare in 2 months. I am learning about the 6 month look back period for HSA contributions. For the last 6 months, I and my employer together have contributed $1,200 to my HSA. Would the tax penalty be $72 (6% of $1,200?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I qualify to enroll in Medicare in 2 months. I am learning about the 6 month look back period for HSA contributions. For the last 6 months, I and my employer together have contributed $1,200 to my HSA. Would the tax penalty be $72 (6% of $1,200?