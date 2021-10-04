0

There is a saying that don't time the market and I think it's true, I've noticed I under perform when I try to time market over a long period. So when does it make sense to actually time the market?

When you become an expert

The market is on a long bull run like now where it's better to not enter,

Looking at company P/E ratio etc like Warren Buffet?

For most people, never. You may think the market is on a long bull run now but no one knows whether it is going to hit the peak tomorrow or next week or next month or 3 years from now. If you wait on the sidelines, you could miss out on a lot of growth between now and then. And, of course, you have the same problem in a bear market where you can miss out on a lot of gains by not calling the bottom correctly.

Value investors like Buffet aren't trying to time the market as a whole. They're looking for individual companies which are more valuable than their current stock price suggests. Unfortunately, there are vanishingly few people who have the level of patience and humility Buffet has to realize what types of companies he can put a value on and what type of companies he can't value (i.e. most any technology company) and to avoid hot sectors. As well as the time and knowledge to do the sort of fundamental analysis that Buffet does. For the vast majority of people, if you really want to have some of your money in value stocks, you're better off finding a value mutual fund and investing in that rather than trying to buy individual stocks on your own.

  • Great answer. I'll also add that Buffet didn't make his fortune picking stocks - he made his function by buying companies that he believed he could manage better (or encourage the existing management to manage better).
    – D Stanley
    1 min ago

