0

I'm a Canadian citizen living in Ireland. I'm an Irish tax resident.

I bought some US-based stocks on Degiro and eToro. e.g. Apple, Microsoft, Coca-cola.

Ireland has a double taxation treaty with the US: https://www.revenue.ie/en/tax-professionals/documents/double-taxation-treaties/u/usa-1997.pdf

I can see on my Degiro account that I am being charged 15% as per the taxation treaty. I'm assuming that the online brokerages pay the US government for me, as I have filled out a W-8BEN form.

I know that I need to fill out a Form 12 to fulfil my Irish tax obligations: https://www.revenue.ie/en/additional-incomes/dividend-income/index.aspx

I am in the highest tax band for income.

How much more tax will I pay on my dividend?

Example:

Microsoft: $2.48/ year

  • 15% US tax treaty withholding tax = $2.11

How much more tax will be taken off by the Irish government?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.