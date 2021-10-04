I'm a Canadian citizen living in Ireland. I'm an Irish tax resident.

I bought some US-based stocks on Degiro and eToro. e.g. Apple, Microsoft, Coca-cola.

Ireland has a double taxation treaty with the US: https://www.revenue.ie/en/tax-professionals/documents/double-taxation-treaties/u/usa-1997.pdf

I can see on my Degiro account that I am being charged 15% as per the taxation treaty. I'm assuming that the online brokerages pay the US government for me, as I have filled out a W-8BEN form.

I know that I need to fill out a Form 12 to fulfil my Irish tax obligations: https://www.revenue.ie/en/additional-incomes/dividend-income/index.aspx

I am in the highest tax band for income.

How much more tax will I pay on my dividend?

Example:

Microsoft: $2.48/ year

15% US tax treaty withholding tax = $2.11

How much more tax will be taken off by the Irish government?