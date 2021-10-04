I have this curiosity. Statistics show that most people who are victims of romance scams are middle aged or elderly people(and female) but younger people rarely fall for this kind of fraud. Young people are more tech savy so they are used to use tools to verify if a person is legit and telling the truth like for example use the reverse image search tool. But there are other factors that make a young person an unnatractive target for romance scammers.

Young people rarely have a lot of money and assets that can be scammed out like a high savings, high income and assets that can be sold by a high price like a house. Of course there are young rich people but they are pretty rare.

In my opinon when young people get into a relationship even if it is online they expect something sexual from it since they have usually higher sex drive than older people on average. So the young will want to exchange nudes, sexting, webcam videos, bikini and langerie photos among other things that indicate a sexual bound. Talking of nudes it becomes hard for the scammer to get enough nudes from the person they are pretending to be unless if they are catfishing as a model or a pornstar which are often famous and have a lot of links in any search engine. Moreover young people are more tech savy as I said earlier and will want to make a video chat to verify if the person they are interacting is real and not catfishing. It is easy to fake photos but it is much harder to fake a video call albeit it is possible. If someone continously refuse to attend a video call then this person is hiding something. Older people will usually overlook this redflag and they are usually wealthier and far less familiar with technology making them a more attractive target for the fraudsters. Moreover older people on average have lower sex drive which means that sex and intimacy is not so important for them as it is for a young person. Trust, companionship and friendship are more important for older people in a relationship.

And technically if a young couple online is sending money to each other but they are receiving something sexual like nudes and cleavage photos and something then it is sugaring not scamming as I read on Reddit.

Sorry if I answered my own question but I want other people`s opinions.