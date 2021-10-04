0

I work for an international engineering company and have been in an engineering position for 10+ years. As part of the career development I have expressed interest to learn more about the finance side of the business and arranged to have mentoring from the Finance department.

What topics should I focus on and suggest to cover? We did quickly cover balance sheet and P&L from annual report. For next step they told me I should drive the conversation (mentoring) and ask whatever I'm interested in. However, since I have no experience in the domain, I don't know what to ask or focus on.

Can you please suggest some topics from the Corporate Finance we could cover and would be interesting to know and understand for Non-Finance people. I do not plan to change my career, but get a better a understanding on the Finance. Thanks

Improve this question
New contributor
mikebuba is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

mikebuba is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.