I work for an international engineering company and have been in an engineering position for 10+ years. As part of the career development I have expressed interest to learn more about the finance side of the business and arranged to have mentoring from the Finance department.

What topics should I focus on and suggest to cover? We did quickly cover balance sheet and P&L from annual report. For next step they told me I should drive the conversation (mentoring) and ask whatever I'm interested in. However, since I have no experience in the domain, I don't know what to ask or focus on.

Can you please suggest some topics from the Corporate Finance we could cover and would be interesting to know and understand for Non-Finance people. I do not plan to change my career, but get a better a understanding on the Finance. Thanks