0

I was unable to find any source connecting directly banking license and deposit guarantee. That is in particular interesting in regard to operating financial businesses after they obtain banking license (eg Revolut in Lituania).

Improve this question
New contributor
ciekawy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

ciekawy is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.