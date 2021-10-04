I was unable to find any source connecting directly banking license and deposit guarantee. That is in particular interesting in regard to operating financial businesses after they obtain banking license (eg Revolut in Lituania).
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I was unable to find any source connecting directly banking license and deposit guarantee. That is in particular interesting in regard to operating financial businesses after they obtain banking license (eg Revolut in Lituania).