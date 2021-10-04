After designing and using my bookkeeping system for quite some time, I realized that it lacks one column: what "type" of transaction it is.

I have made it a smallint called type with these possible values:

null Unspecified. 1 Purchase of physical object. 2 Purchase of service in real life. 3 Purchase of service existing entirely electronically/abstractly/on the Internet. 4 Purchase of currency. ... [Probably many more...]

Is this standardized/established somehow?

I already have a separate "category" column which is more in the sense of "rent", "electronics", "Bitcoin", "food", "correction", "income", etc. To me, it seems like these should not be combined into one column, because they refer to slightly different "properties" of the transaction, and I want to be able to list all "electronics" transactions without having to specify whether it was bought as a physical thing from a store or "rented in the cloud", etc.

I'm asking because whenever I design my own system, I tend to eventually have to change it around a million times or even scrap it altogether when it eventually turns out (by sheer chance) that there is already a "standard" way of doing it which has had a million thought-hours put into it before I ever was born.