My energy contract will be renewed at the end of the year. The extremely large increase in the natural gas price means that I'm not going to opt for a fixed energy price for several years, I'll instead opt for flexible rates, which means that the energy company can adjust the natural gas price after 6 months. I then want to insure against an unexpected hike in the gas price after half a year. This requires a contract on a futures market for natural gas, but I can't find such a market where contracts for some fixed gas price are traded.