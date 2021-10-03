I'm definitely late in learning this stuff and have gone through the top questions on this site like

These were very helpful and I've done them. I'm 30, make about 150k, my 401k contribution is set to my company's very generous match and the website says I'm on track to retire at 80+% of my salary, I have a large savings I need to find something to do with, I have no debt besides a cheap mortgage that I'm overpaying and will be paid off before I'm 40. Now the "problem" (I'm very grateful to be in this position):

My wife is in grad school (no loans fortunately) and about to graduate. Her employment will definitely put us over the contribution limit for an IRA which eliminates the most common investment advice I've seen. Our expected household income is $220k+ in the next 2 years. Based on the general advice I've seen on here, investopedia, and from friends, my best options are

Funnel a bunch more money into 401k even if it exceeds the tax-free limit. Is this a dumb idea? My 401k has a 20% return over the last 3 years so I kind of just want to put a bunch in there and twiddle the riskiness knobs Do my own stock trading. I won't to do this as I lack the interest and risk tolerance Buy into an index fund. I would have to research this more. Pay off the house even sooner but this is only a temporary fix. Looking for something I can do long term Hire a financial advisor or similar and let them have at it. Get a second mortgage and dump everything into Dogecoin. Duh.

Any of these stand out to you or are there other things/caveats I should consider? I'm looking for general advice, links, or reading material. I honestly find this stuff super boring so if I have to read a book I will but I'd rather not.

Thank you!