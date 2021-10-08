Here's the thing, I'm a bit of a heretic when it comes to personal finance. However, what I will say is option 1 and option 3 aren't horrible, though I think you will be disappointed if you do this. The problem is that over the last 10 years the market has absolutely crushed every expectation that I've had. There is a lot of reason to think that in real terms (that means inflation adjusted), the market is likely to have low or even negative returns over the next 10 years.

I'm not saying to try to time the market. I want that to be clear. But there is a lot of risk in the market at the moment, more than usual anyway.

I would advise you against hiring a financial advisor. Fees are not my thing, and all that an advisor would do is charge you money to do what you could've done on your own if you had enough time and energy.

So what would I do if I were you?

The 401k issue

I would pick an index fund, whether it is in your 401k or in a taxable account won't really matter all that much because you aren't going to be jumping in and out, so you won't be triggering any taxes. Plus I would suspect that your 401k has a bunch of hidden fees that would gobble up your investments at roughly the same rate that Uncle Sam would outside of your 401k. To me, without digging into your particular 401k plan, let's assume that it will be a wash between the benefits and costs either way.

Depending on how bad the fees are in your 401k (not just the mutual fund fees but the hidden fees you pay to the company running your 401k), investing in a taxable account might make you better off than the 401k. Because you won't be paying those fees all along the way, and then have everything taxed as ordinary income when you retire. Like I said, I'm a bit of a heretic.

The only reason to put money in your traditional 401k, at least in my opinion, is to pick up your company's match. Again, I am assuming that not paying taxes will roughly cancel out with the hidden fees. Roth 401ks are a little bit different, but yeah, that's a story for another day. Consider them out of scope for now, because there is so much there that you would need to dig into to know whether that is a good place to stick your money. IRAs are okay, but you can only put so much in them, so I kind of ignore them for now. Look into them if you wish.

The House Issue

Pay off your house. Pay off your house. Please pay off your house. Here's the deal, your house provides you with a virtual income, i.e. the rent that you don't have to pay to someone else. The only problem is that typically, people have to pay a mortgage payment. If you could purchase the house across the street and rent it out for 5 to 6% annually for the purchase price, that is what your house is "yielding" as an investment to you. Throw another 2 to 3% on top of that for the interest that you are paying, and you've got an investment that by paying it off is going to pay you a guaranteed 7 to 9% per year.

I really can't see anywhere else that you can get a guaranteed 7% per year return on your money. I know some people might argue with my math on this one, especially since you already own your home, but really, it is just a back of the envelope calculation, don't hate too hard on my 7% number. You definitely get the 2 to 3% from the interest rate, risk free. I include the phantom rent because of the income you don't have to earn, and pay income taxes on, etc. to stay in your home, but I'd be willing to negotiate that with a critic, but I am not interested in doing so here. Anyway, then on top of that you can have any appreciation of your home. Just go payoff your house, you will be far far wealthier than you would be even by mucking about and continuing to borrow on it and so on. If you can do it, you should do it. End of story.

The security you should buy

Since you have no interest in doing research and figuring out what to buy, you have only one mission. Do not make any critical errors. Therefore, you should diversify as much as possible. This will prevent you from making any systematic errors. I would suggest an index fund. I would go broader than an S&P 500 index fund though, I would go for something like a Russel 2000 index fund. The difference is that the former invests you into 500 companies while the latter will invest you into 2000 companies. Again, diversification is your friend do it as much as you can. That will diversify across the space of different securities.

Now, I mentioned that you will probably be disappointed if you tossed your nest egg into the market right now. This is because that would be implicitly concentrating or making a large bet at one point in time. Just like you need to diversify across a bunch of different securities, you need to diversify by investing at a lot of different times. I would set a percentage of your remaining nest egg that you will invest each month. Say 1 to 5% of the balance of your nest egg each month. Pick that percentage and stick with it, every month, you shave off 1 to 5% of the remaining balance and toss it into the market.

Then any extra money that you save, just toss it on top of your cash pile to be invested. This will make you feel much more comfortable, because by adding to your cash pile and investing a percentage of the balance, you will always have a pile of cash and you will be buying your index fund every month. In good times, your money will buy fewer shares, and in bad times your money will buy more shares.

Over time, things will balance out and you will get the long-run market average of 8 to 10% per year. Plus you will have a pile of cash that will give you great comfort when the market crashes.

Last bit of advice Don't get suckered in to the hot next thing. Crypto currency, nope, you buy index funds. Real estate seminar, nope, you buy index funds. Someone tries to sell you cash value life insurance, nope, you buy index funds. How about annuities, nope, your strategy is to buy index funds.

No matter what it is, stay the course. Investing should be downright boring. If it feels like you are watching paint dry, you are probably doing it right.