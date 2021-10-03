The following is the chart for NASDAQ from the year 1981 to 2021. The chart shows:
- Index went so higher in 2000 to 5000 points
- Bottomed in 2002 to 1250
- Went up and bottomed in 2008 to 1400
- The Market went so higher from 1400 in 2008 to 15000 recently
My questions are:
- The last 12 years is called a bull market. I know only that the bull market goes up and bear market goes down. Are there any technical reasons why a market is called bull or bear? As an example do they correlate to GDP?
- What are the reasons the index is so high with 1000% growth now compared to 12 years ago? Is one reason, the people have bought more stocks and invested 1000% now compared to the year 2010?
- Do someone in the stock market bump up the index value to some high level every year considering some technical factors? If so, what are they?
- During the pandemic last year, all indexes dropped 15% every other weeks or so. At that time, the stock market halt the trades. Then the market goes up and stabilizes after a while. Does that mean, the stock market does not allow to drop beyond a certain level, so the NASDAQ can never go lower than 6890 which happened on March 20 last year?
- Is it ever possible that the index can go back to 1400 level like in 2008? For example, the growth stalls for the next 5 years due to interest rate goes higher?