So I can across this BTC trading website, where they offer different time frames 180,120,60s trading for various crypto coins. You'd basically enter your amount of bet and time frame, select whether it will end higher or lower within the x time frame. You can select any crypto to trade, i used USDT in this case. However, when you want to withdraw, there is a 15% tax on the gains from principle investment

To make things weirder, I was recommended by a person on this dating app and guided me to play it, giving me signals at exact times and provided a table for appropriate investment sizing to manage my loss. I did make profits, but was skeptical about it. The person uses "Candle stick and transaction volume" and "Kelly Criteria" to play.

So my question is,

Has anyone every done this before? Despite the "scam" feeling, is actually possible to have some program or setup to predict hi/lo for 1 min candlestick?

Please help me to figure it out, Thank you so much

*To not be found on searches, here is the website = Bit__trade__.app (remove the underscores)