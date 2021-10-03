My goal is to put the Predetermined Rate for Overhead in GnuCash.

I am using this as reference

My problem:

I don't know where to put the MOH account. Is it an Expense account? Is it an Asset account, under the Inventory account?

My next problem:

If I put the MOH account as an Asset account, under the Inventory account.

Where does `MOH` will receive it's value? Is it from the Predetermined Rate for Overhead? Is it from the actual Overhead? For example, when the factory paid the janitor wages.

If I put the MOH account as an Expense account.

Where does `MOH` will receive it's value? Is it from the other Expenses such as `Wages Expense`? If so, it will affect the Income Statement, as everything will went to the `COGS` account, which is an Expense account. How to still show the `Wages Expense` even though I already move the `Wages Expense` to the `MOH` account, and then to the `WIP` account.

Where does I need to put the Predetermined Rate for Overhead?

I created a General Journal from the reference above.