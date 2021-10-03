0

My goal is to put the Predetermined Rate for Overhead in GnuCash.

I am using this as reference

My problem:

  1. I don't know where to put the MOH account. Is it an Expense account? Is it an Asset account, under the Inventory account?

My next problem:

  1. If I put the MOH account as an Asset account, under the Inventory account.
Where does `MOH` will receive it's value?
Is it from the Predetermined Rate for Overhead?
Is it from the actual Overhead? For example, when the factory paid the janitor wages.
  1. If I put the MOH account as an Expense account.
Where does `MOH` will receive it's value?
Is it from the other Expenses such as `Wages Expense`?
If so, it will affect the Income Statement, as everything will went to the `COGS` account, which is an Expense account.
How to still show the `Wages Expense` even though I already move the `Wages Expense` to the `MOH` account, and then to the `WIP` account.
  1. Where does I need to put the Predetermined Rate for Overhead?

I created a General Journal from the reference above.

First

Second

I have no idea about how to use the MOH account.

Improve this question
New contributor
kidfrom is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

kidfrom is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.