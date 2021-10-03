My goal is to put the Predetermined Rate for Overhead in GnuCash.
I am using this as reference
My problem:
- I don't know where to put the
MOHaccount. Is it an Expense account? Is it an Asset account, under the Inventory account?
My next problem:
- If I put the
MOHaccount as an Asset account, under the
Inventoryaccount.
Where does `MOH` will receive it's value?
Is it from the Predetermined Rate for Overhead?
Is it from the actual Overhead? For example, when the factory paid the janitor wages.
- If I put the
MOHaccount as an Expense account.
Where does `MOH` will receive it's value?
Is it from the other Expenses such as `Wages Expense`?
If so, it will affect the Income Statement, as everything will went to the `COGS` account, which is an Expense account.
How to still show the `Wages Expense` even though I already move the `Wages Expense` to the `MOH` account, and then to the `WIP` account.
- Where does I need to put the Predetermined Rate for Overhead?
I created a General Journal from the reference above.
I have no idea about how to use the
MOH account.