Effectively, it means that the company is expected to have a finite lifespan, perhaps because it makes a product that is becoming highly unpopular or obsolete.

While this is of course not as lucrative as a company with positive growth prospects, there is no inconsistency in valuing or investing in such a company. The valuation will readily converge and have less uncertainty.

Since there is no need to reinvest profits to expand, the company is likely to pay a high dividend yield. The stock can deliver a positive return if this yield outweighs the negative growth rate.

