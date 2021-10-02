0

I am taking a hard look at options trading and I am starting with a modest account of $10,000 (I mention this because I think it might be relevant to the question).

What is the difference between trading something like a gold ETF (like GLD) and the futures contract for gold (like /GC on most platforms). What should I be considering before choosing one over the other? Is one favorable over the other? Note that I mean this question not just for gold, but also other ones like choosing /NG over UNG, etc.

From what I can tell, it seems like the futures market might have better overall liquidity than the ETFs and I can control my losses on each with defined-risk strategies. So why wouldn't I want to use the futures market instead of the ETF? What am I missing here?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.