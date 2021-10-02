1

I recently obtained shares of Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) as a result of a spinoff from International Paper (IP). In the transaction history of the containing brokerage account there was no intermediate transaction - such as a dividend (from IP) and subsequent buy (of SLVM). It simply shows up as gaining shares of SLVM.

In my personal finance software (MoneyDance) there is no specific transaction type to accurately represent this. So I created the "dividend and buy" intermediate transactions.

Is there an alternative approach to this - should I just "add" x shares of SLVM with no connection to the spinoff, for example?

