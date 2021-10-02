I'm studying financial reports there is a section like gross profit, net income, total revenue (yahoo finance).

So how does company knows how much tax it should pay, does it base only on accounting practices for financial reports (income statement + balance sheet) or does company pays its taxes base on some other statements (ex. bookkeeping) and financial reports only for investors where company just saying how much tax they have paid?

In other words if tax officials wants to check how much tax company should pay where they will look?