I am trying to implement what I have learned in my finance class to the real world. I used the dividend discount model and the comparable analysis to find out the true price of Pfizer. Pfizer is currently trading at 42. Based on my mathematics, it seems that pfizer is worth around $70 to $80 range? Obviously, the forward P/E and dividend is inflated due to COVID. But what do you guys think?

PS. I am not investing any money just want to declare that.