A neobank (also known as an online bank, internet-only bank, virtual bank or digital bank) is a type of direct bank that operates exclusively online without traditional physical branch networks.

Is there no Neobank with free and convenient cash withdrawal? It seems such an offer does not exists.

All the traditional banks I know have a shortcoming in self-service (it's called with buzzword digitalization). You can only do a few things yourself, most of them have to be done by a clerk.

So-called Neobanks offer much more self-service and have more state of the art IT.

I am a great lover of cash money. It seems that all Neobanks do not want cash lovers as customers. They have very high fees for regular cash withdrawals.

Is Neobank and cash generally mutually exclusive?