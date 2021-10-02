I'm looking for information into how financial institutions and their core processors perform their calculations. More specifically, how the month and year lengths are factored in.

First, are there terms for the different ways a financial institution can perform calculations using a fixed or dynamic month and year length? For example, I have seen references to the following models:

30/360

Actual/360

Actual/365

Actual/Actual

Do these different options have associated terms (names)?

Second, I am interested in information regarding the popularity of one method vs the next. Are some more common than others? I haven't seen but one mention of the Actual/Actual model. I imagine this topic may be discussed somewhere in FDIC documentation, but I haven't had much luck locating this information.

Lastly, do financial institutions occasionally use multiple models?

Sources to information are much appreciated.