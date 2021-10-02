0

I'm looking for information into how financial institutions and their core processors perform their calculations. More specifically, how the month and year lengths are factored in.

First, are there terms for the different ways a financial institution can perform calculations using a fixed or dynamic month and year length? For example, I have seen references to the following models:

  • 30/360
  • Actual/360
  • Actual/365
  • Actual/Actual

Do these different options have associated terms (names)?

Second, I am interested in information regarding the popularity of one method vs the next. Are some more common than others? I haven't seen but one mention of the Actual/Actual model. I imagine this topic may be discussed somewhere in FDIC documentation, but I haven't had much luck locating this information.

Lastly, do financial institutions occasionally use multiple models?

Sources to information are much appreciated.

  • What do you mean by "Do these different options have associated terms?" Those are the terms used to describe them.
    – Hart CO
    49 mins ago
  • @HartCO by that I mean, do these methods have other terms (names) one can associate with them. E.g. if one is potentially more common, one may call it 'regular' (if that were an industry understood term).
    – FamousAv8er
    45 mins ago

