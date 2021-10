When USD is transferred between Fed-backed banks, the relevant accounts of the banks are simply adjusted at the Fed. For example, if a customer at Chase sends money to someone at Wells Fargo, Chase's account at the Fed decreases and Wells Fargo's increases.

As I understand, Eurodollars are not Fed-backed. This means that Eurodollar banks don't have accounts at the Fed that can be simply adjusted as above.

What exactly happens when you try to move USD between these 2 different banking systems?