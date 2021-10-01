0

According to investopedia:

A 10-K is a comprehensive report filed annually by a publicly-traded company about its financial performance and is required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report contains much more detail than a company's annual report

and:

SEC Form 10-Q is a comprehensive report of financial performance that must be submitted quarterly by all public companies to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In the 10-Q, firms are required to disclose relevant information regarding their finances as a result of their business operations. The 10-Q is generally an unaudited report.

For example, this is Amazon's 10K report and this is Amazon's 10Q report.

I want to know if something similar (annual and quarterly annual reports in HTML format) is available for Indian stock exchanges?

