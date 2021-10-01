0

So I have collected ratios of (such as the EV/EBITDA, EV/revenue, P/E ratios and so on) a set 10 companies and I have taken the median of these ratios.

using these ratios I have found 10 different prices. Say $54, $78, $34, $68, $400, $146, $37, $63, $48, $56.

So, what kind of statistical average should i use now to harmonize these prices? From the calculations there are some inflated prices. So maybe taking the geometric mean, might not be the best?

What should I do? Is there a better way to find the average? Should I find the average at all?

