I am considering to do a home-contents insurance. The insurance company lets me decide by myself on the upper bound for the insurance amount - they do not send an assessor. I do not have large valuable items - I have many small items, such as: books (about 1000), stocks of dried and conserved foods, as well as standard pieces of furniture that we got second-hand. I have no idea how to exactly compute the worth of all these items.

Naturally, I want the insured sum to be equal to the amount that the insurance company would pay me in case of total loss. But, I do not know how they compute this sum - they do not give details in the policy. Suppose, for the sake of example, that there is fire, and all property is lost. How exactly does the insurance company compute the sum to pay me? How do they know, for example, how many books I have, or how to evaluate the specific kinds of furniture that I had?