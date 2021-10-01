I am a new international student in the US. My credit score is 702 in the Capitalone credit wise and 710 in the CreditKarma website. I am a fully funded PhD student and have an annual income around $30,000 from the university.

What I am looking for is getting an auto loan of amount $10,000-$15,000 to buy a used car from a private party(my priority) or a dealer. But I don't know the procedure. I found that I must go through a bank or credit union, apply for a pre-approval loan, and after they accepted my offer I can go to dealership and negotiate to buy a car(This is all I could find from Youtube videos). But I don't know what will happen after this?

What if I want to buy from a private party?

When the bank/credit union give me the money? Do they give it to me or to the seller?

Should the seller come to bank/credit union to get the money?

May someone explains the entire process? Specially after I get approved for the loan.