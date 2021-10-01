I am an Australian citizen who has lived in the United States for over 10 years, filing with the IRS and paying taxes. During that time I purchased shares in a US company, and those shares have seen significant gains. I have not sold any, so I have not yet paid any capital gains tax on them. I recently left the US to relocate permanently to Australia, becoming a US non-resident and an AU resident.

For illustrative purposes, lets say I purchased $100,000 of shares and that they were worth $1,000,000 the day I arrived in Australia.

If I understand correctly, if I now sell those shares as a non-US-resident (and non-US-citizen), I will not have to pay capital gains tax in the US. As an Australian resident, there was a "deemed acquisition" the day I arrived, so I will have to pay capital gains tax in Australia, but only on the gains since I arrived. In other words, if I sold them for $1,000,001, I would only pay capital gains on the $1 gain after deemed acquisition, and I do not have to pay anyone capital gains tax on the $900,000 of gains that occurred before deemed acquisition.

Is this correct?