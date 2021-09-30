If I write a covered call, my account will be long the underlying and short a call. Say I withdraw the premium from my brokerage account and spend it, invest it elsewhere, etc.

If I want to later sell the underlying to buy back the option, there is a bit of a catch-22. I can't first sell the underlying and then buy back the option, because the underlying is locked to cover the option. I can't first buy back the option and then sell the underlying, because I need the proceeds from the sale of the underlying to be able to afford the option (because I withdrew the premium and/or the premium may have increased).

However, the total long-underlying short-option position has positive equity. What kind of trade would I be expected to do in order to liquidate the entire position and leave my account with a cash balance? What is that kind of trade called, and do I need to fund my account in order to execute it in two legs or can I do it atomically to avoid needing extra collateral?