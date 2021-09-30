0

If I write a covered call, my account will be long the underlying and short a call. Say I withdraw the premium from my brokerage account and spend it, invest it elsewhere, etc.

If I want to later sell the underlying to buy back the option, there is a bit of a catch-22. I can't first sell the underlying and then buy back the option, because the underlying is locked to cover the option. I can't first buy back the option and then sell the underlying, because I need the proceeds from the sale of the underlying to be able to afford the option (because I withdrew the premium and/or the premium may have increased).

However, the total long-underlying short-option position has positive equity. What kind of trade would I be expected to do in order to liquidate the entire position and leave my account with a cash balance? What is that kind of trade called, and do I need to fund my account in order to execute it in two legs or can I do it atomically to avoid needing extra collateral?

  • Your inability to sell shares and buy the short call simultaneously and your inability to buy the short-call without first selling shares are limitations placed on you by your broker. Answers will vary by broker and further by options trading levels. The answer in your case is, deposit more funds or apply for a different level of options trading/margin usage. Some brokers do allow combination orders, you might look to switch.
    – Hart CO
    12 mins ago
I’ve entered such trades as a single order. A $10 stock has an $11 call trading at $2. I enter as a single order to buy at a net debit of $8.

The stock stays flat at $10, but with a week to go, the call is $.25. I sell both to a credit of $9.75.

My point? You didn’t need to own the stock outright to sell the call, it can be entered as a single trade. You get out the way you got in.

  • Margin usage varies by broker/options trading level, not everyone can sell naked calls and not everyone can step out of this without available buying power.
    – Hart CO
    33 mins ago
  • The trade is entered into and sold as a covered call. Not really sure what you are saying you disagreed with.
    – JTP - Apologise to Monica
    31 mins ago
  • 1
    @Hart CO - JTP described selling a Buy/Write order which is a combination order comprised of selling the stock and buying the short call to close. There are no naked calls involved in this.
    – Bob Baerker
    18 mins ago
  • You said "you didn’t need to own the stock outright to sell the call" that's true only if they can sell naked calls in their account (assuming no other long calls that can act as cover). Some brokers don't allow orders that combine shares and options. In such a case If OP is trading without margin they cannot undo this trade without having enough cash in their account to buy the short call, and even in a margin account they might not be able to sell the shares first depending on options level.
    – Hart CO
    17 mins ago
  • I understand the confusion, I assumed OP's broker did not support combination orders, given that assumption this answer didn't make sense without considering margin usage scenarios. If they just didn't know they could close the position at once that's a different matter.
    – Hart CO
    7 mins ago
If this is a margin account, you can buy the short call to close and then sell the stock, incurring no margin charges. However, that's not the best way to close the position, regardless of the type of account involved.

A Buy/Write order contains stock and an option. It can be done in a cash or a margin account.

For establishing a covered call (assuming that you don't already own the stock), this means buying the stock and selling the call in one order. This enables you to designate a net price that you are willing to pay. You don't care if you pay a little more on one leg because you then receive that same amount on the other leg (or vice versa).

Similarly, you can use a Buy/Write order to exit an existing covered call. You sell the Buy/Write (sell stock/buy option to close).

