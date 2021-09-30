If a nanny in California cares for the children of Family A & Family B, primarily within the home of Family A, will Family B's homeowner's insurance include workers' compensation insurance for the nanny? The care occurs mostly within Family A's residence, but may also include walking or driving to other locations (e.g., park, zoo, library, museum, etc.). Family A & Family B each independently employ the nanny.

Background Research:

Employers in California are required to carry workers' compensation insurance for their employees.

Comprehensive personal liability policies in California are required to include workers' compensation coverage for "any person employed by the owner or occupant of a residential dwelling whose duties are incidental to the ownership, maintenance, or use of the dwelling, including the care and supervision of children, or whose duties are personal and not in the course of the trade, business, profession, or occupation of the owner or occupant" (subject to some low thresholds on minimum employment hours & pay).

My Analysis: It seems as if the nanny would qualify as a person "whose duties are personal" for Family B, and thus that the liability coverage provided by a homeowner's insurance policy would need to include workers' compensation coverage for the nanny.

Is that correct, or would the homeowner's policy not provide the necessary workers' comp coverage (e.g., because care is provided primarily at another family's residence, rather than their own)? And would the homeowner's policy continue to be sufficient for situations in which the nanny drives the children (in her own car or the car of one of the families)?