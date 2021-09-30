Right now, I am working as a software contractor and my agency allows 401(k), but only in conservative investments, such as Vanguard Target Retirement 2030, 2035, or S&P 500 index fund, or at most a T Rowe Price Growth Fund (and no matching). We cannot buy any stocks or ETF such as Apple or QQQ.

What can we do when we are stuck in a conservative 401(k)? Should we still put money in it, just so that it "expands" our 401(k) amount, so that 6 months or 3 years later, when we work for a company that allows buying almost any stocks or ETFs, then transfer the amount over?

That is, 3 years later, I will have $19,500 x 3 = about $60,000 for my 401(k) so that I can buy or sell and not incur any tax until I take the money out when I retire (or if Roth 401(k), then no tax at all). If I don't put money in now, 3 years later, I will have about $60,000 less in the 401(k) account for me to invest (and buy and sell).

And at the same time, is it also possible to just also use IRA or Roth IRA so that each year, there is an additional $7000 to increase my retirement investment pool so that 3 years later, there will be an additional $20,000?