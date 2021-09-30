0

Right now, I am working as a software contractor and my agency allows 401(k), but only in conservative investments, such as Vanguard Target Retirement 2030, 2035, or S&P 500 index fund, or at most a T Rowe Price Growth Fund (and no matching). We cannot buy any stocks or ETF such as Apple or QQQ.

What can we do when we are stuck in a conservative 401(k)? Should we still put money in it, just so that it "expands" our 401(k) amount, so that 6 months or 3 years later, when we work for a company that allows buying almost any stocks or ETFs, then transfer the amount over?

That is, 3 years later, I will have $19,500 x 3 = about $60,000 for my 401(k) so that I can buy or sell and not incur any tax until I take the money out when I retire (or if Roth 401(k), then no tax at all). If I don't put money in now, 3 years later, I will have about $60,000 less in the 401(k) account for me to invest (and buy and sell).

And at the same time, is it also possible to just also use IRA or Roth IRA so that each year, there is an additional $7000 to increase my retirement investment pool so that 3 years later, there will be an additional $20,000?

    We're living in crazy times when 100% allocation to the S&P500 is considered 'conservative'...
    – Philip
    56 mins ago
  • you mean we are living in crazy times, so S&P500 index fund may not be too conservative?
    – Stefanie Gauss
    46 mins ago
  • 100% stock allocation is pretty aggressive and by no means considred conservative. But other than that, an S&P500 is not a bad idea. Tech stocks hat a pretty good decade but so far there is no sector known that has a consistent outperformance over all other sectors and theory suggest there will be none. As Bogle puts it, do not search for the needle, buy the whole haystack. And do not try to find a special part of the haystack that might have a higher concentration of needles ;)
    – Manziel
    18 mins ago
Because the match is zero, do the following:

Step 1: Figure out how much you need to contribute each year/this year towards your retirement.

Step 2: Determine how much you can contribute to a IRA/Roth IRA this year/each year.

Step3:

  • If step 1 is lower than the number in step 2, then contribute nothing to the 401(k).
  • But if the number in step 2 is lower, then subtract them and contribute the difference into the 401(k).

The big issue with the 401(k) isn't that you see the investment choices as conservative it is the lack of company match.

