We are family with lost of cars, 5 and only two drivers. We switch off depending on what we are doing. Commuting, I drive my 2 seater and wife drives her suv. Family outing we take our big sedan, trip to the boat, we take my suv with tow package.

I'm paying for insurance on each car as if I drove each every day. I like to have good liability coverage in case of an accident and want to cover anyone we might hurt. We keep a high deductible to help with cost. My question is, can I have one car covered with great liability and all of the others with just the minimum and if in an accident with the latter, would my full liability be in play? Is there an insurance that simply follows what car you are driving or better yet just follows who is driving?

  • 1
    You really should discuss the situation with an insurance representative to make sure that you have the right coverage for each vehicle considering how they are used.
    – ColleenV
    7 hours ago
  • 1
    I’m voting to close this question because it's about financial planning not the law
    – Rock Ape
    6 hours ago
  • What auto insurance may and must cover, adn how policies may be structured is generally tightly regulated at the state level in the US, so whether this is even possible is a matter of law, and this should not be closed as a non-law question.
    – David Siegel
    6 hours ago
  • @DavidSiegel Car insurance companies typically require the same level of liability on all cars insured through them, so I believe the legal requirements from the state are more forgiving than what the insurer will do. I'm not arguing the question should be closed though.
    – ColleenV
    5 hours ago
  • 1
    @ColleenV that could be part of a relevant answer. Indeed one possible answer is that the way to do this is to use multiple ins companies. But IMO there is still a legal issue here.
    – David Siegel
    5 hours ago

