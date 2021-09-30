35 mins ago . This question was migrated from Law Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

We are family with lost of cars, 5 and only two drivers. We switch off depending on what we are doing. Commuting, I drive my 2 seater and wife drives her suv. Family outing we take our big sedan, trip to the boat, we take my suv with tow package.

I'm paying for insurance on each car as if I drove each every day. I like to have good liability coverage in case of an accident and want to cover anyone we might hurt. We keep a high deductible to help with cost. My question is, can I have one car covered with great liability and all of the others with just the minimum and if in an accident with the latter, would my full liability be in play? Is there an insurance that simply follows what car you are driving or better yet just follows who is driving?