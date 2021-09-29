0

When trying to buy a property in Spain, the bank doesn’t allow me to take a mortgage if its for investment.

Is there any bank that gives mortgage for investments?

(ING bank told me that its their policy not to give it, and I do not understand if its like this for all banks in Spain).

(I do not own any property, but I don’t plan on living there).

Every bank has is own loan policy based on different variables and ratios. They will take into account your income, heritage, debt, studies, etc. to determine if you are solvent or classify you as a potential defaulter. Without knowing these considerations, (which are internal issue of the bank) is difficult to know. And probably they are taking into account more sistemic risk due to covid-19 that could difficult the fund.

So for give you a more precise answer, we would need some financial info about you.

Moreover, you should try differents banks and come to them with a study of the potential net income of the house.

(Out of the topic, take into account that a house is low profitable (ratio earnings/invest) and has low liquidity as well, which could suppose more risk).

