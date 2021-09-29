0

I have mistakenly been contributing to a Roth IRA for 2020 and 2021 while my adjusted gross income (AGI) exceeded the 120k limit.

Therefore, I called Vanguard to recharacterize my contributions to my 2020 and 2021 Roth IRA into a Traditional IRA.

Now, I would like to contribute to my Roth IRA through the backdoor, and I have about 11k in my Traditional IRA.

My question is; can I only contribute 6k of this amount into my Roth IRA? Or can I contribute the entire 11k from the Traditional IRA into the Roth IRA?

If I can only contribute 6k, then what should I do with the remaining 5k in the Traditional IRA? I don’t want to be impacted by the pro-rate rule by having both a Traditional IRA and a Roth IRA.

