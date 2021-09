First of all, what does it mean to qualify for 0 EFC? Does it mean that any income I have, through internships or through taxable portions of other scholarships this year, is disregarded in determining my financial aid package?

I'm currently marked as a dependent on my parents' tax return. Their adjusted gross income was around $22,000 last year and my sibling does receive free lunch in high school. Would those two things help me meet the requirements to qualify for 0 EFC?