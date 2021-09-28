1

I am currently in the process of purchasing a piece of land I found for sale online, by what looks like a small business that buys and sells land. I have had a friend in the area check out the property and made an offer. The seller's instructions were to deposit money into an escrow account setup by an attorney's office, then close on the property in roughly 3-4 weeks.

My question is how do I verify the person actually owns the property and I'm not being scammed? I have looked up the law office they referenced for the escrow account and saw it was a legitimate attorney and the phone number they gave me matches my search for the law office. My plan is to call them and verify the routing and account numbers match an escrow account that they own and to be used by the properties address. I feel this would sufficiently cover my bases, but is there potentially anything more I can do to ensure I'm not being taken advantage of?

You are looking for Title Insurance. Basically, you pay a lawyer to perform due diligence to confirm that yes, the land is registered to the counterparty, without any outstanding debts registered against it, and if their search is incorrect, you have insurance that protects the value of your purchase.

Calling the named law office offered by the seller [preferably using the publicly available number directly listed off of the relevant state bar legal directory] would help confirm that they are using a real lawyer, but you can still protect yourself further. Their lawyer is not your lawyer - they don't work on your behalf.

  • Note: your lawyer won't be able to tell you if the price you are paying is 'fair', but at least they should protect you from an outright scam.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    42 mins ago
The ownership of the land should be registered with the local government. As an initial check you should se if the listed owner matches the information you were given. But even that isn't enough to protect you.

You will need title insurance. If you will have a mortgage and be pledging the property as collateral the lender will insist on it. Regardless of the mortgage status you will also want to protect your investment.

The insurer will be making sure that the property records are in good standing. They will make sure that all the owners have signed off on the deal. They make sure that nobody else has a claim on the property.

You should also get a local attorney that is 100% unconnected to any party in this deal. They will make sure that all the procedures are followed and your investment is protected.

