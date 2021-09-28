I am currently in the process of purchasing a piece of land I found for sale online, by what looks like a small business that buys and sells land. I have had a friend in the area check out the property and made an offer. The seller's instructions were to deposit money into an escrow account setup by an attorney's office, then close on the property in roughly 3-4 weeks.

My question is how do I verify the person actually owns the property and I'm not being scammed? I have looked up the law office they referenced for the escrow account and saw it was a legitimate attorney and the phone number they gave me matches my search for the law office. My plan is to call them and verify the routing and account numbers match an escrow account that they own and to be used by the properties address. I feel this would sufficiently cover my bases, but is there potentially anything more I can do to ensure I'm not being taken advantage of?