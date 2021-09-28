-1

Is this bank a scam? https://citione.live/secure/customer_login.php

I want to know of this bank is a scam. They want me to pay a COT code for transfer my money.

Improve this question
New contributor
Carola Åkesson is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2

Your Answer

Carola Åkesson is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.