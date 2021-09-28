I am writing this question because I want to know what are the best options for using my spare money. Hence, let me first describe my situation:

Who am I? I am a 24 years old no child single male.

Where do I live? As stated in the question, in Brazil.

What do I do? I am a Ph.D. student in computer science.

From where do I get my salary? From a Ph.D. scholarship.

How much can I save per month? US$ 300,00, but in reais, the Brazilian coin, not in dollars.

How much do I have saved? Something around US$ 550,00, not in dollars, but in reais.

What are my goals? 1) Finish my Ph.D., which I intend to do in 4 years. 2) Live my life as a work from home person. And 3) move to another country after finishing my Ph.D.

Why am I writing this thread? 1) Because I want to know what to do to deal with the Brazilian inflation, from months to now I could see the prices of basic commodities go really high, and this is letting me a little bit frustrated since I do not expect this to get any way better. And 2) I want to know what can I do to make my savings "worthy" when I go to another country, since inflation will affect the value of my money from a global perspective, should I buy dollars? bitcoins? I do not know.

Do I have high expectations? Not really, indeed, I do not have any expectation of becoming a filthy rich, or even a just rich, person. I just would like to know what can I do with my savings in order to tackle an even worst possible future inflation, and what can I do to make my savings "worthy" when moving to another country.

How much time am I willing to spend managing my savings? One hour a day. Note that I am not one of those people inspired by "easy money" advertisements, or even inspired by the trading market culture. I do not picture myself in a room full of monitors with plotted graphs.

What is my knowledge of investments? Almost 0, everything I know is based on youtube videos. However, I am totally willing to learn ;-).

I think that these descriptions are enough to exactly state what I am looking for. Basically, I am looking for the answers to two questions:

What can I do with my savings to tackle future inflation? and, What can I do to make my savings "worthy" when moving to another country?

Very thank you for your time and consideration, and if anyone has any questions or has identified any errors in the text, please let me know.