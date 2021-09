If I get a new credit card with $5000 credit line and 0% intro APR for the first year, and use all the credit limit at the beginning, will this drops my credit score?

If I pay back this money like $500 per month through 10 months, will I get back all the lost scores? Can I even build credit( I mean improve my credit score) by doing this? (Although my reason for doing this is needing a 0% loan at the moment, but I also like to prevent my credit score too).