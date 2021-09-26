1

My understanding is that buyers agents are typically paid half the overall commission of a property sale, which itself is some percentage of the sale price.

That means that as the sale price goes up, so does the commission the seller's agent. This makes sense, and aligns their incentives to find the highest price for the sellers.

But the buyer has the opposite desire, to get the lowest sale price. I would have expected for the buyer's agent's commission to work in a way that rewards good negotiation and getting a low sale price, but it appears to be the exact opposite. The higher the sale price, the more they get paid, just like the seller's agent.

Is my analysis correct?

Improve this question
1
  • There are buyers agents who are paid by the buyer in some situations, but in the US, mostly the person who shows you the house isn’t working for you and can’t be expected to put your interests first.
    – Brian Borchers
    56 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.