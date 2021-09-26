My understanding is that buyers agents are typically paid half the overall commission of a property sale, which itself is some percentage of the sale price.

That means that as the sale price goes up, so does the commission the seller's agent. This makes sense, and aligns their incentives to find the highest price for the sellers.

But the buyer has the opposite desire, to get the lowest sale price. I would have expected for the buyer's agent's commission to work in a way that rewards good negotiation and getting a low sale price, but it appears to be the exact opposite. The higher the sale price, the more they get paid, just like the seller's agent.

Is my analysis correct?