Every analyst has his own criterion, depending on the theories he has studied and depending on his experience. Analyst are trusted depending on the veracity of their statments.

However, supposing you are asking about analysis techniques instead of analysts, there are two main paradigms on how to do financial analysis, fundamental and technical analysis. In summary, fundamental analysis says that a stock evolution depends on the variables that affect the profit of the business, goverment, or other institution which the stock is a liability. Technical analysis is based on apply ratios and graphs to the asset price and try to compare it to some patterns.

As a economist, I trust better fundamental analysis, however this works better on a long term when you have the data and the possible tends to an equilibrium are satisfied. On a short term, technical analysis could be preferable, also for people without knowledge on economics or on the field related to the asset, technical analysis could be better.

Answering if one technique is better to another is a complex question and depends on the context of the stock, on the volatility and on the trend clarity. Indicators works with comparation to past events, so they are most trustworthy the most similar is the evolution of the stock to a past event.

Here I found for you a list of some of them:

https://www.tradingtechnologies.com/xtrader-help/x-study/technical-indicator-definitions/list-of-technical-indicators/