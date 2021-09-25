I just registered a corporation in Ontario, and I'm about to get a contract from USA as a Programmer. I applied for a general liability insurance online in many sites, but they keep rejecting it because the corporation's income is expected to be 100% from USA. Some of them said that the maximum they can tolerate is 20% from USA and the rest must come from Canada !! I'm new to this, I never heard about these restrictions. I'm sure there are many Canadian corporations doing business only in USA, I'm wondering where do they get their liability insurance. Please help if you can, Thanks.