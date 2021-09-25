I currently work for a company based in Florida. We sell merchandise and entry to sporting events in many states including Arizona.
If I work remotely from Arizona, will it trigger a tax nexus?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I currently work for a company based in Florida. We sell merchandise and entry to sporting events in many states including Arizona.
If I work remotely from Arizona, will it trigger a tax nexus?