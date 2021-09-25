I monitor my credit score using Credit Karma and the only item that impacts it from month to month is my credit card utilization percentage. I pay my credit card in full every month. The credit card companies report my balance outstanding to the credit agencies "at some point" of the month.

My credit card statement is dated around the 20th of the month and the due date is the following month around the 17th. If I have a large balance on the card and allow the automated payment to go through on the 17th then my credit score dips for that month. This makes sense and is reasonable because my utilization percent has gone up.

I've tried paying off the balance on the first of the month and also the first weekend of the month and sometimes this stops my credit score for that month dipping. Other times it does not.

There doesn't seem to be a hard and fast rule on when to "pay early" on the credit card to beat the timing of when the credit card company reports your balance to the credit agencies.

How do I work out the best date to pay off my credit card to get a zero (or low) balance reported to the credit agencies?

(In this particular case it's a Citi credit card but I would imagine that the same rule should apply to any credit card.)

This related question talks about how/why utilization impacts credit score but does not talk about the timing of payments to address this: Can reducing credit card utilization quickly improve credit score?

One of the comments on the original post says: "pay as much of the bill if you can before the closing date" but this simply isn't true as I've empirically tested this.

The second rated answer to that question provides some vague "about" answers but nothing concrete that can be used to ensure you get the right date.

And I guess a follow up question would be "what is reported? Is it the previous statement closing balance or the current balance at the time of reporting?"